The government has extended the expiry of temporary identity certificates to 31 October 2020, Home Affairs Minister Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi has announced on Friday in Pretoria. Addressing a media briefing on the department services under Alert Level 2 in Pretoria, the Minister says people, whose temporary identity certificates have expired, are now free to apply for the identity document. The same applies to people who never had identity documents before or for personal details amendment. Dr. Motsoaledi says South Africans are now allowed to apply for rectification particulars on their documents. “Number one, all temporary identity certificates, issued during the period of the National State of Disaster, that have not yet expired on the date of the commencement of these directions are hereby extended up to the 31st of October 2020.” In the video below, Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs the media on how the Department of Home Affairs will be conducting business during level 2: Passports

South Africans who are trapped overseas due to COVID-19 related restrictions can now apply for an emergency passport to return home. Dr. Motsoaledi says his department has received numerous complaints regarding passports that have expired and other related inquiries. He explained that rules governing passports are not set by Home Affairs but are determined by the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

The Minister urged those in foreign countries to make use of emergency passport services. “South Africans who are abroad and need to return to South Africa can apply for emergency passports. The rules that govern passports are not rules of the Department of Home Affairs but they are rules of an organisation called ICAO-International Civil Aviation Organisation. So once we issue a passport once. It’s issued once. When it expires it gets thrown away. We will give you a new passport. So, we cannot extend the passport. If you are stuck overseas and you want to come to South Africa. You are given a temporary one-way passport.”