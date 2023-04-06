Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa has sought to assure the nation that his department is hard at work to ensure load shedding levels are brought down in winter.

The minister gave an update on his diagnostic visit to 18 power stations.

He has revealed that there are issues of under investment in projects, lack of planning and the poor quality of coal at power stations.

Ramokgopa says through new interventions there will be 2 800 megawatts added to the grid which will lead to load shedding being dropped by two stages between now and February 2024.

The electricity minister has described the visits as a success.

“Yes indeed I think the visits were useful, first to make us understand the state of generation station by station, unit by unit but also get first-hand account from plant managers, engineers. So they range from a number of issues, under investment and given the constraint on the Eskom balance sheet it wasn’t viewed as prudent to invest in those.”

VIDEO | Update on Eskom’s power stations: