Government has declared a national state of disaster in response to the floods in Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Northern Cape, and North West.

In a statement on Monday, the Presidency says the declaration will enable an intensive, coordinated response to the impact of the floods.

The presidency says Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape are the most affected provinces.

“The National Disaster Management Centre has received reports ranging from flooded homes, vehicles swept away by floodwaters and overflowing dams and sewerage facilities, to the loss of basic infrastructure and damage to roads, bridges and a Limpopo hospital. In agriculture, farmers have suffered crop and livestock losses, and anticipate further losses as the South African Weather Service predicts that current heavy rains will persist.”

Four lives have been lost in Eastern Cape:

La Niña

More rain is expected due to the effects of the global weather phenomenon La Niña. “Forecasts indicate this weather pattern will remain in this state during the early part of 2023. The presence of a La Niña event usually has its strongest impact on rainfall during the mid-summer months,” the Government explains, saying it will continue to monitor response to the floods through the National Disaster Management Centre.

“This further includes the dissemination of early warnings and advisories on weather forecasts by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).”

Roads have been damaged in Limpopo: