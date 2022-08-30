Government has condemned the actions of some citizens who have been preventing people from accessing healthcare services at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, Pretoria.

The protesters, who are believed to be members of Operation Dudula, have been stopping patients, especially migrants, from receiving healthcare services.

In a statement, government says these actions are infringing on basic human rights and that they go against the tenets of democracy.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele says the prevention of access to healthcare could have dire consequences for patients and lead to negative perceptions of the public health system.