The Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, says, government is concerned about the continuation of key service delivery departments to receive poor audit outcomes.

This week, Auditor-General Tsakane Maluleke released her audit outcomes for this financial year, where it was revealed that, more financial misuse takes place at the local government level.

Gungubele says, out of the 160 departments that have been audited, only 47 departments have improved.

He says government will ensure that corrective measures are taken to address the root causes that lead the poor audit outcomes.

Gungubele briefed the media in Cape Town on the outcomes of yesterday’s cabinet meeting.

“Based on the completed audits of 160 departments, 47 departments had improved and secondary of the 238 public entities who’ve completed audit, 67 had improved and 34 had regressed. Cabinet affirms government’s commitment in taking corrective measures to address the route causes that lead to power audit outcomes and remove weaknesses to ensure clean audit and continue to reinforce forward those that continue to play,” adds Gungubele.

In the video below, Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke briefs on the audit outcomes of municipalities and their entities: