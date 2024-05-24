Government calls on youth, women to apply for tourism funding

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Government has urged business owners especially the youth and women to apply for financial assistance from the Tourism Transformation Fund.

The fund’s acting CEO Mziwabantu Dayimani was speaking at the Graskop Gorge lift in Mpumalanga, at an event to mark the milestones that the fund has achieved.

The Graskop Gorge lift is one of the projects that have benefited from the fund.

Dayimani says the fund has so far approved transactions worth over R270-million across the country.

“We are actually concluding construction in six others, there is about ten in development stage and we have created 1 047 jobs, and that’s 23 projects across the whole of South Africa, 76% of them women owned shared with 27% youth ownership.”

