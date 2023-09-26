Director at the South African Network of Religious Leaders living with or Personally Affected by HIV and AIDS has called for the establishment of a secretariat to coordinate the work of religious leaders.

Professor Mbulelo Dyasi says the work of the sector is impactful but lacks harmony. He was speaking on the sidelines of the multi-faith engagement with Deputy President Paul Mashatile in Ekurhuleni.

Mashatile has promised to set up a body that will coordinate the work done by the interfaith community.

Dyasi says this will assist in advancing the needs of the sector.

“We are doing a lot for our communities. Some of us are doing charity, some of us are building schools, some of us are assisting in terms of creating jobs in this country as interfaith. But that work is not coordinated. We are busy with doctrines, busy fighting each other, power struggles, we need to have a coordinating structure with a clear secretariat. When we approach government, we don’t approach government as Christians, Muslims, Faith, abakwaNtu but we approach government as a well coordinated body.”

Social Cohesion | Deputy President Paul Mashatile interacts with interfaith leaders: