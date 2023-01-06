The government has activated the Provincial Joint Operating Centres to respond to severe rains being experienced across South Africa, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. These centres comprise municipalities, state agencies, and social partners and the South African Weather Service.

The Service has confirmed that the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal remain on alert level 5 as disruptive rains continue.

Acting Director-General for the government communication information services, Michael Currin says, “We really are appealing to members of the public to have extra caution over this period, stay indoors unless you have to go out and be very cautious as you travel. if you don’t have to travel a long distance please rather postpone your trip. Keep a look out for fast-flowing rivers, water or streams please never try to cross in those areas.”

8-year-old girl still missing

An eight-year-old girl remains missing after she was swept away by the overflowing Umsunduzi River in Pietermaritzburg. Search operations are expected to resume on Saturday.

It is believed that a mother and her two children were trying to cross a low bridge on Thursday when they were washed away by heavy currents.

The persistent heavy rains across parts of KwaZulu-Natal started on Thursday. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) initially issued a level 5 warning for inland areas and a level 9 warning for areas along the coast.

By Friday afternoon, SAWS confirmed that the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal remained on alert level 5 as disruptive rains continued.

Impact on low-lying areas

Communities in low-lying areas in places like Pietermaritzburg and Cato Manor in Durban were among those impacted.

#sabcnews #sabckzn Search and rescue operations for an 8 yr-old girl who was swept away by the Umsunduzi River in PMB following heavy rains, are expected to resume on Saturday.

Umsunduzi Municipality mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebolla explains, “They were trying to cross over a flat bridge to the other side of the river when a mother carrying a 2-month-old baby together with the 8-year-old. Somebody advised them that the river was too strong so they had to turn back. Whilst trying to assist them, the 8-year-old got swept away. We are urging our communities to make sure that they do not cross on low-lying bridges.”

Ward 23 councilor in the Umsunduzi Municipality, Dumisani Phungula says some areas where people built informal houses have been earmarked as flood zones.

“We also discouraged people from invading the land because some of the lands they invade are not suitable for them to build their houses because they are flood zones – like the ones we are having at Peace Valley too.”

People left destitute

Over 20 people at Cato Manor in Mayville in Durban were left homeless following damage to their informal homes. 59-year-old Mirram Tembe lives in the area with 6 family members. She says she has lost all her belongings and is left with only the clothes on her back.

“Water came into our houses and destroyed everything I don’t have anything in the house everything is soaking wet. As it is I slept out on the streets just as I’m still wandering the streets. This is not the first time this has happened. Even in December, we didn’t spend Christmas well. Last week, water came in probably three times and we’re not getting any help. I can’t move, I have children and I can’t ask people to keep my furniture for me.”

Eric Manzini has lived in the area for over 30 years. He says it is difficult to find alternative accommodation.

“There’s no way we can move. Because if you look at it in eThekwini, everyone who was affected by the floods here in eThekwini has not received help. They left their places and went to community halls and even now they have not returned to their places. Even as we speak, our premium has that problem some people spend their Christmas in holes where we are with been here for 30 years so we can’t move this mess can be fixed if government can just build us a bridge because this place is very low.”

The eThekwini Municipality says they are working to clear blocked drains in the area that led to localised flooding.

We call on all people to take precautionary measures as we brace 4 heavy rains.

– Do not cross a river or low laying bridges

– Avoid traveling when the start start, worse at night

– When the rain start those in low-lying areas must evacuate to community care centres Thank you pic.twitter.com/BO17tdcsIf — Sihle Zikalala (@sziks) January 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance says disaster management teams remain on high alert. eThekwini’s spokesperson, Nonala Ndlovu says, “We do have structural damages across the Province, particularly in uThukela District. And also we had a challenge and that was caused by Tumwater, it was flooded, and a few families about 8 families had to be evacuated. That situation is under control there’s now a missionary on site and they are busy evacuating all the families that are in that vicinity.”

SAWS says the southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal remain on alert level 5 as disruptive rains are expected to continue. The Service says the central and northern parts of the Province have been downgraded to alert level 2.

⚠️ORANGE LEVEL 9 WARNING: Rain: KZN: 6/1/2023: 00:00-23:59❗️❗️

