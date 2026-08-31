Govender says he was coerced to throw Mkhwanazi under the bus

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard a recording of a telephone conversation between KwaZulu-Natal Hawks’ Lieutenant-Colonel Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender and Mavuso Ntandani, who’s been described before the inquiry as a close associate of suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

The call took place on the 21st of this month, shortly before Govender’s appearance at the commission.

Govender previously testified that Ntandani told him that unnamed people wanted him to throw KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi under the bus in connection with police shootings in the province.

Although Mchunu denied the allegations, in the recording, Govender asked whether “the Minister” will support him, with Ntandani responding that he will “100 percent” and telling Govender not to tell anyone.

MADLANGA COMMISSION | KwaZulu-Natal Hawks officer Lt-Col Deenadayalan Govender alleges that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu instructed him to implicate the provincial police commissioner in relation to the 172 shootings recorded in KwaZulu-Natal. pic.twitter.com/lO6LKYD9iX — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 31, 2026

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 170 | Monday, 31 August 2026: