Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

Govender says he was coerced to throw Mkhwanazi under the bus

  • KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks Lieutenant-Colonel Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender, testifies before the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria on August 31, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sibahle Motha
SABC

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard a recording of a telephone conversation between KwaZulu-Natal Hawks’ Lieutenant-Colonel Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender and Mavuso Ntandani, who’s been described before the inquiry as a close associate of suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

The call took place on the 21st of this month, shortly before Govender’s appearance at the commission.

Govender previously testified that Ntandani told him that unnamed people wanted him to throw KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi under the bus in connection with police shootings in the province.

Although Mchunu denied the allegations, in the recording, Govender asked whether “the Minister” will support him, with Ntandani responding that he will “100 percent” and telling Govender not to tell anyone.

Madlanga Commission of Inquiry Day 170 | Monday, 31 August 2026:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News