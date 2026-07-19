Govender brothers murder trial resumes on Monday in Durban High Court

The high-profile murder trial of security bosses Ferrel and Darren Govender is expected to resume in the Durban High Court on Monday.

The two brothers are charged with the murder of Durban businessman Shailen Singh.

The 32-year-old, who owned a trucking and security company, was shot dead while inside his vehicle in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on 29 December 2024.

The state alleges that Singh was lured to the location before he was killed.

Singh’s family says it cannot rule out the possibility that the murder was linked to an alleged affair involving Ferrel Govender’s partner.

Shailen Singh’s father, Pradeep Singh, says attending court is never easy for the family, as it serves as a constant reminder of the day their lives changed forever.

“We also know that this isn’t about our family anymore, it’s about ensuring that every victim’s life is treated with dignity and justice is allowed to take its course. We understand that the legal process takes time and that certain steps are necessary to ensure a fair trial, we have been patient with that. While the wait has been difficult for our family, we respect the process and have complete faith in the investigating officer and his team. They have worked tirelessly and professionally and the dedication has given us confidence. We remain hopeful that the truth will come to life and justice will be served for Shailen,” says Singh.

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