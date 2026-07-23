Govender brothers murder trial hears allegations of domestic violence

The murder trial of private security bosses, Ferrel and Darren Govender, has heard disturbing allegations of domestic violence involving Ferrel and his former girlfriend, Salona Kisten.

The State’s second witness, whose identity cannot be revealed, told the Durban High Court she witnessed a violent assault between Ferrel and Kisten months before Durban businessman, Shailen Singh was murdered in December 2024.

The Govender brothers have pleaded not guilty to all charges including the murder.

Govender allegedly assaulted his former girlfriend, Salona Kisten, until she lost consciousness. The witness testified that she was present during an altercation between Ferrel Govender and Kisten on the 22 December 2024.

The court heard that during this altercation at Ferrel Govender’s home in Umhlanga, north of Durban, he allegedly smashed a vase over Kisten’s head and fired several shots in her direction.

The witness testified that she repeatedly pleaded with Govender to stop before accompanying Kisten to a private medical facility for treatment.

Court was adjourned to Friday for cross examination of the second witness.

VIDEO | Shailen Singh’s family say they have faith that justice will prevail in the trial: