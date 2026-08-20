Govender brothers’ murder trial adjourned to May 2027

The murder trial of former private security bosses Ferrel and Darren Govender has been adjourned to 17 May 2027.

The two are accused of killing businessman, Shailen Singh, who was shot dead outside a restaurant in Umhlanga, north of Durban in 2024.

During the trial, the court heard testimony from several witnesses about the events leading up to the fatal shooting. Darren Govender is out on bail, while Ferrel remains in custody.

Both the accused have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Shailen Singh’s father, Pradeep, says the lengthy court proceedings have come at an enormous emotional cost to their family.

“ It’s really devastating for the family and for the entire community to know that Shailen was killed in the most brutal manner. Nobody deserves to die the way Shailen died. Nothing justifies murder and nothing will justify what happened to my son. No matter what the explanation is, my son should have never been killed. But we are hoping for justice and for his son to know that his father’s life mattered and we fought for him.”

Meanwhile, Singh says they are confident that justice will ultimately be served when the trial resumes next year.

“There’s a lot of evidence that has been put forward and I want to commend the investigative team on the thorough investigation and the justice system for taking Shailen’s death seriously and I am confident that we are going to get justice because the truth has already been set in motion in court.”

VIDEO | Govender brothers’ bail judgment: