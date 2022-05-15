Multi-award winning Gospel musician, Deborah Fraser has passed away.

Fraser who had been battling diabetes for years died just after midday in the presence of her family at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on Sunday.

She suffered a stroke a few weeks ago. Fraser was popularly known for her her first solo album, Abanye Bayombona.

Family spokesperson, Lungi Cele…

“She went through a difficult time a few weeks ago when she had gotten a stroke and she felt sick, she was unable to do things on her own. She was hospitalized again in Baragwanath, last week Sunday we took her to the hospital.”

Statement released by the family: