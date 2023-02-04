The ‘Gordonia Butcher’ from Springbok in the Northern Cape was sentenced to 18 years for the attempted murder of his sister.

Devon Ovies, 33, stabbed his sister multiple times during an altercation. He is a repeat offender, previously convicted for the murder of Katrina Jagers in 2015.

He was declared a state patient and in 2021 was discharged from the Kimberley Mental Institution and put under the supervision of his sister, who he tried to kill.

The provincial police spokesperson Sergio Kock says, “On January 06, 2022 at 21:00 Devon and his sister had an altercation with regard to his house-arrest that led him to stab her 15 times in the presence of her two toddlers…”

“He fled in her vehicle from her house in Concordia but was arrested 30 minutes later in Okiep. Devon Ovies was sentenced to 14 years for attempted murder and 4 years for theft of a motor vehicle. The sentences will run concurrently,” says Kock.