Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is opposed to the appointment of the minister of electricity as well as the declaration of the National State of Disaster over rolling blackouts.

Malema was addressing the media in parliament. He says President Cyril Ramaphosa should have removed Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan instead of creating a new ministry.

“Our issue is both Pravin and the new ministry. This will result in nothing except to create a job for another cadre. When he declared a State of Disaster, there was an overwhelming clapping of hands because they all knew the type of PPE arrangement is coming back. We are going to procure without following the procedure,” says Malema.

VIDEO: Malema briefs the media following SONA