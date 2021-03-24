Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened a number of times when things got heated between Adv Dali Mpofu and Minister Pravin Gordhan

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan defended himself against former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane‘s allegations through his legal counsel Dali Mpofu, on Tuesday.

According to Mpofu, Gordhan should face criminal charges including the establishment of a rogue unit at SARS.

Gordhan: “The question was whether I have reported corrupt activities relating to Preca Act.”

Mpofu: “And when are going to answer the question, did you or not report the matter to the police?”

Gordhan: “State Capture in the legislation is not defined as a crime.”

Mpofu: “Chair I have to intervene, did you report the matter to the police or not?”

Gordhan: “Report what?”

Zondo: “The matter of Mr Moyane’s alleged involvement in state capture?”

Gordhan: “There has to be a singular act of corruption which at that point in time I couldn’t identify. No, I didn’t because I didn’t see it in the preview of state capture.”

The commission hears SARS related evidence:

Meanwhile, former BAIN SA partner Athol Williams is scheduled to continue testifying about the South African Revenue Service at the Commission on Wednesday morning.

Former SARS employee Vlok Symington could also give evidence.

On Wednesday afternoon, Eskom’s former legal head and company secretary, Suzanne Daniels, is scheduled to continue giving evidence.