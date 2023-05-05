The Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan, has embarked on an official trip to China.

The minister is leading a delegation to the country to meet with his counterparts in the Chinese government as part of efforts to fast-track the delivery of locomotives and spare parts by the Chinese state-owned CRRC e-Loco supply to Transnet.

There are about 184 locomotives purchased from China that remain stuck and cannot be returned to the rail lines as the Chinese state-owned rail supplier refuses to provide Transnet with spare parts after it was implicated in the alleged wrongdoing.

Transnet Executive, Bonginkosi Mabaso, says they are hoping for a fruitful engagement between China and South Africa on the issue.

“The number had increased from 160 to 184, that is currently unusable by Transnet as a result of the shortage of parts that we require to bring them into operation. Currently, 30% of the fleet in coal is unavailable. You are looking at 1000 trucks that can be eliminated by bringing back five locomotives on the current trucks that are currently moving on the road.”