Tsepo Monaheng appointed new Denel GCEO

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced the appointment of Denel’s new Group Chief Executive Officer Tsepo Monaheng.
Monaheng brings a wealth of experience to his new role.
He recently served as the CEO of the state-owned forestry company SAFCOL SOC Ltd since 2017.
His corporate experience also includes time as Chief Engineer, Deputy CEO and CEO of Denel Dynamics, a division of Denel.
Monaheng’s appointment will be effective as soon as he has concluded his commitments at SAFCOL.
His educational qualifications include an MBA and a BSc in Electrical Engineering.