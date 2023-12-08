Tsepo Monaheng appointed new Denel GCEO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has announced the appointment of Denel’s new Group Chief Executive Officer Tsepo Monaheng.

Monaheng brings a wealth of experience to his new role.

He recently served as the CEO of the state-owned forestry company SAFCOL SOC Ltd since 2017.

His corporate experience also includes time as Chief Engineer, Deputy CEO and CEO of Denel Dynamics, a division of Denel.

Monaheng’s appointment will be effective as soon as he has concluded his commitments at SAFCOL.

His educational qualifications include an MBA and a BSc in Electrical Engineering.