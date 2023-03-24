The GOOD Party has welcomed the dismissal of the City of Cape Town’s Human Settlements Mayoral Committee member, Malusi Booi.

This follows his suspension last week, after a police raid at his office.

Booi is accused of fraud and corruption over tender irregularities.

GOOD Party caucus leader in Cape Town Suzette Little adds, “We are looking at alleged fraud with tender tampering. It is claimed that there is corruption within the department. It is really vague at this point at exactly what the fraud and corruption is about. That is what we are asking the mayor to be open and inform the public on what exactly the raid was about.”

In the party’s statement, Little says they need transparency surrounding allegations and investigations in this case as it involves public funds.

She adds, “The mayor’s decision to sack Booi also raises the issue of Nora Grose once again, as she is currently being defended with the help of public funds when she’s already charged in the Commercial Crimes Court. The City cannot continue to ignore questions around this inconsistency.”

🗣️ GOOD welcomes Malusi Booi’s removal from the Cape Town MAYCO, but the Democratic Alliance needs to deal with all the criminal accused in its Council caucus. This includes Nora Grose, who is in court on fraud and money laundering charges. https://t.co/tbakS3otKB — GOOD (@ForGoodZA) March 23, 2023