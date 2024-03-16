GOOD party to launch manifesto

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Good Party leader, Patricia De Lille will on Saturday morning unveil the party’s election manifesto at Liliesleaf farm in Rivonia, north of Johannesburg. She says the document will focus on triple challenges of poverty, unemployment and slow economic growth.

The party is amongst the growing political parties in the country. It was established in February 2019, when it contested the first election just three months after its formation. Despite a late start, it managed to garner enough support to win two seats in the National Assembly as well as made into the Western Cape Provincial Legislature.

In the 2021 Local government elections, it contested only 40 municipalities, which saw at least 51 of its councilors elected in four provinces. Its growth in electoral support was evident in different by-election outcomes.

As it launches its 2024 election manifesto today, it vows to fight for social justice, spatial justice, economic justice, and environmental justice among others. De Lille says their manifesto will be a contract to serve the people of South Africa.

GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille to present manifesto in Johannesburg: