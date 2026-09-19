GOOD Party to launch manifesto on Saturday

The GOOD Party is launching its manifesto for the city of Cape Town in Athlone on the Cape Flats this Saturday, ahead of the November fourth local government elections.

The party won nine seats in the 2021 Cape Town council elections, with just over four percent of the vote.

GOOD mayoral candidate, Brett Herron and party leader Patricia de Lille are expected to unveil six pledges for the city.

National Chairperson Matthew Cook says the pledges will set out the party’s plans for Cape Town.

“GOOD has a vision for the City of Cape Town, where everyone, regardless of your income or your postcode, feels like you belong here in the city. GOOD Mayoral Candidate Brett Herron, as well as Good Leader Auntie Pat, Patricia de Lille, will unveil our six pledges for the City of Cape Town.”