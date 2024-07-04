GOOD Party decries R200 electricity surcharge for prepaid customers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Political party GOOD says the R200 electricity surcharge for prepaid customers is placing an unnecessary burden on cash-strapped consumers.

The surcharge came into effect on Monday on top of the 12,7% electricity hike.

The City of Joburg has announced that property rates will increase by 3.8%, refuse removal by 5.9%, water and sanitation by 7.7%.

GOOD party’s Johannesburg councillor Matthew Cook says, “The unnecessary financial burden placed on residents goes against everything GOOD stands for and has been fighting against since our formation in 2019. GOOD has continuously fought against high tariffs and unnecessary charges across the country and condemned the municipalities that seek to unlawfully profit from hiking tariffs above what NERSA prescribes. Residents are cash-strapped and an additional R200 electricity tariff is preposterous when people already have to make the decision whether to buy food or units of electricity.”