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GOOD Party confirms Brett Herron as mayoral candidate for Cape Town

  • GOOD Party's Brett Heron.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The leader of the GOOD Party, Patricia de Lille, has announced Brett Herron as the party’s mayoral candidate for the City of Cape Town.

De Lille made the announcement at a media briefing in Cape Town on Sunday.

Ricardo van der Merwe is the candidate for the West Coast District while Grechard Petersen will stand for the Cape Winelands District Municipality. Other names include Marisu van Stade for Stellenbosch and Weldon Wells for the Overberg District.

“We have selected our leaders or mayors that can lead our campaigns in the various municipalities. 20 municipalities plus the metro and four districts. That’s where we will be participating. And that we all know that local government is broken. It’s because of years and years of neglect.”

 

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