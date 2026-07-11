Good ethics, not struggle credentials, should define leaders: Maimane

Build One South Africa (BOSA) leader, Mmusi Maimane says good ethics and not struggle credentials are required from leaders in the country.

Maimane made the remarks in Ekurhuleni, east of Johannesburg, where the party unveiled Nongelo Chiume as its mayoral candidate.

Chiume has a long history in the arts and is also on the board of the Connie Chiume foundation.

Maimane believes that BOSA can offer the residents of Ekurhuleni an alternative centered on economic renewal and accountable government

“Democracy can never be distant from the people, that’s why when we started, we said, let’s go back to the ground and speak to the people. Let’s make politics possible for non-politicians, because in other words, half of the problems we have in this country is because politicians have brought us here. I am grateful, as leader of Build One South Africa South Africa, when I look at candidates that come into the organisation, the majority of them have never been in politics. Now other are saying, that means you are weak, me I’m saying it means we are strong, it means South Africans want to solve their problems.”

Chiume announced BOSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate