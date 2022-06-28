Residents of the Gomora informal settlement, west of Pretoria, are calling on the mayor to engage with them. The community took to the streets on Tuesday over service delivery issues. They claim that Tshwane Mayor, Randall Williams has failed to address their complaints.

Residents clashed with police and private security officials as they took their frustration to the streets.

Earlier, some businesses and homes were allegedly looted as protestors blocked the Dasport tunnel during peak hour traffic.

Police used rubber bullets to disperse the frustrated crowd.

The community says they will not back down until their demands are met

“We are protesting because this is the only language government understands. We have had meetings, the mayor has not come back to us,” says William Maila, Sancu Chairperson.

VIDEO: Residents of the Gomora Informal settlement lament lack of service delivery