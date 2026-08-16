Golden Gate Highlands National Park unveils new zipline activity

SANParks says the zipline which was launched this weekend is more about adding another adventure to the Golden Gate Highlands National Park. It however wants to use the attraction to encourage visitors to spend more time at the park and use its accommodation facilities.

JP Louw, SANParks Head of Communications and Spokesperson, explains how the Golden Gate Zipline fits into a broader, successful conservation story.#GoldenGateZipline#GoldenGateHighlandsNationalPark#LiveYourWild pic.twitter.com/CEpBLIOQkq — SANParks (@SANParks) August 15, 2026

SANParks Head of Communication, JP Louw, says this could benefit surrounding communities.

“We are hoping that what the zipline will do is to just grow the traction of this area and that’s really important and significant in the dinasour centre we’ve seen families who go there now. With the Zipline we are expecting quite a youthful clientele to visit and of course we want all of the people who come to the park to make use of the accommodation facilities we have here as well so that’s what this zipline is all about.”

VIDEO | Golden Gate Highlands National Park launches new zipline attraction