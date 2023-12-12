Gold One Mine to take action against misconduct following sit-in

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gold One Mine says disciplinary action will be taken against mineworkers found guilty of misconduct. This comes after miners staged a sit-in for several days in protest of the dismissal of 50 workers following a labour dispute in October.

The company has also described last week’s events as a hostage situation as some of the workers were forced to take part in the sit-in and were assaulted while underground.

Gold One’s Head of Legal, Ziyaad Hassam, says staging a sit-in will not change their approach to dealing with misconduct in terms of their code of conduct.

“This has become something of a worrying trend within the sector in the last few months. And between ourselves, the NUM, AMCU as well as the DMR, we need to find lasting solutions to make sure that this doesn’t become the norm every time an employee or a group of employees are dissatisfied with something that happens at a management level.”

For further details, SABC economics reporter Mpumelelo Maphalala: