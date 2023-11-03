Gold One Mine suspends 34 miners after hostage-taking

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Gold One Mine has taken a stand against criminal and unlawful activity within its operations and has suspended 34 mineworkers involved in a recent hostage-taking incident at Springs, east of Johannesburg, last week.

The comprehensive disciplinary action follows an incident in which the 34 miners reportedly held hostage 500 of their fellow colleagues underground, prompting swift intervention and a commitment to address the serious breach of safety protocols.

Gold One Mine’s Head of Legal, Ziyaad Hassam, stresses the seriousness of the charges facing the suspended miners and the need for full investigations and due process to address the unlawful actions.

Gold One Mine suspends 34 mineworkers for alleged hostage incident

Investigation

Hassam says that eyewitness accounts and recovered footage are crucial to corroborating the allegations, and underlines the commitment to transparency and accountability in dealing with the incident.

“At this stage, 34 employees have been suspended, and our internal investigation continues to unfold. The charges faced by the suspended miners are a result of their direct involvement in the hostage situation, as confirmed by eyewitness testimonies and corroborated by retrieved footage. We are resolute in our commitment to ensuring a thorough and comprehensive assessment of the incident, and the disciplinary proceedings will proceed in adherence to established protocols and principles of fairness and justice,” stated Hassam.

