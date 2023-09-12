Finance Minister and African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) member Enoch Godongwana has emphasized the importance of cadre deployment as a transformation instrument while cautioning about the potential pitfalls if it ends up in the wrong hands.

Godongwana’s remarks come as the ANC prepares to make its final attempt to prevent the release of its cadre deployment records to the Democratic Alliance (DA) by heading to the Constitutional Court.

This legal battle follows last week’s decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), which dismissed the ANC’s application for leave to appeal a High Court ruling. The High Court had previously ordered the ANC to provide the requested documents to the DA.

Godongwana pointed out that certain disastrous consequences have arisen from misplaced cadre deployment within local government and some state-owned entities (SOEs). He stressed the importance of ensuring that specific skills are matched with the appropriate deployments, particularly in institutions requiring technical expertise, such as the Treasury.

“In certain circumstances, there are specific skills that are required, and therefore, if the deployment is not placed in the correct hands, it can destroy institutions that require technical capacity, Treasury being one institution that I’m exposed to,” Godongwana explained.

He emphasized the need to entrust this critical instrument of transformation to capable hands to effectively achieve the intended goals of transformation.

In conversation with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on NHI Bill, cadre deployment:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>