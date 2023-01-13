Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana says he is hopeful that engagements with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this week will yield a positive outcome, that will see South Africa averting greylisting.

His comments come as a delegation of government officials make their way to Morrocco for their first set of meeting with FATF today.

Godongwana says the measures that South Africa has taken to avoid grey listing, including the anti-money laundering legislation and anti-terrorism financing legislation which were signed into law by the President, speak to the country’s commitment to clamp down on financial crimes.

“On the regulatory part, we can tick all the boxes. There’s some work which has been done, if you look at the report submitted to Parliament by the President, also lists a lot of action work that’s been done.”

“As we speak now, we have about 51 government officials from all the departments that [are] affected, justice, police, and so on, [are] attending the meeting in Morrow to make a presentation. Then on February 23 to 25 the officials will attend another FATF meeting which is the final meeting to make the decision.”

