Godongwana mulls over shutting down PIC’s unlisted Portfolio

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana says his department is mulling over the future of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The PIC has been plagued by governance problems, which in recent weeks have seen the board, chaired by Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo, resign and a new board appointed.

Godongwana says tough decisions might have to be made.

He says, “The problem with the corporation is a 5% unlisted part of he portfolio which is 5%; that’s a portion we need to keep a closer eye on and we may have to take a decision. Do we need it? Those are the kind of challenges we need to decision we need to think about in the current environment. Is it not an irritation enough that we may have to shut that part of the business? I don’t know.”

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