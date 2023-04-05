Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana insists that there was no ulterior motive for his decision to exempt Eskom from declaring irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in its financial statements.

The decision to withdraw his decision has been published in a special government gazette.

Godongwana has told the five committees of Parliament that the decision to exempt Eskom was taken on the basis of what he terms the power utility’s financial sustainability.

“We have heard the comments and everything else yesterday and with the intense discussion with the DG [acting director-general Ismail Momoniat]. In that discussion, there were some comments by the AG [Auditor-General] which is going to be part of the framing of the gazette. In light of those comments and the general comments by the public, we decided to withdraw the gazette for now and also take into account those comments and also have the detailed consultation with the Auditor-General,” adds the Minister.

Below is the live stream: