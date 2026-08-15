Godi calls on voters to elect councillors who’ll deliver services

African People’s Convention (APC) president, Themba Godi, has called on citizens to elect councillors who will deliver services, instead of candidates who are imposed by their favourite political parties.

Godi was addressing his party members in Bushbuckridge, where he announced their mayoral candidates for Dr JS Moroka, Thembisile Hani, and Bushbuckridge local municipalities.

The APC president says corruption remains a major problem in many municipalities.

“We cannot expect those who have created the problems to solve them. That is why we are saying those who can’t manage public funds, they have no business being re-elected into government because they’ve proven to themselves that they can’t.”

“Those who are mismanaging the municipalities right now have no intention of changing. Some of them, I mean, if you look here in Bushbuckridge, you look at the candidate selections of some parties, you can see that the objective is to have blind people as councillors so that the top guys can use them to do all the wrong things,” explains Godi.

Meanwhile, some of the APC members and supporters expressed satisfaction with the candidates selected countrywide to represent the party in the upcoming local government elections.

“We have deployed cadres that we believe they can bring changes, the finest cadres in South Africa. Cadres which are quick to respond to the needs of the people. So my message to them is don’t betray the people, those who voted for you. Don’t be like other organizations,” he adds.

“If you can go down to the deep rural areas, there are a lot of gravel roads that are not accessible in terms of raining seasons. People cannot move from one place to another, but hence we’ve got a municipality that’s got billions, a budget of billions. And then number two, we’ve got shortage of water. These are basic needs that need to be addressed.”

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