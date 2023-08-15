The 2023 Rugby World Cup will commence on 8 September with the host nation , France, playing against New Zealand in Paris. South Africa’s rugby team, the Springboks, will face Scotland on 10 September. The team is in Pool B along with Ireland, Tonga and Romania.
The Springboks World Cup squad was announced last week and comprises 19 forwards and 14 backline players. The Boks will take on Wales in a World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff on Saturday.
In a message of support for the World Cup, South Africa’s food manufacturer, Eskort, put out a billboard and it has set tongues wagging.
Eskort put up a billboard in Jhb supporting our Springboks ,but they really went and printed Springbox ??😕🤣🤣
Who’s mistake is this ?? #Springbox pic.twitter.com/onp49b9jtl
And a couple of hours later, Eskort sent out a message on X:
We wanted to celebrate greatness. So, we put together a little gesture of support. pic.twitter.com/mIiywDodVY
