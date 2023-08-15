The 2023 Rugby World Cup will commence on 8 September with the host nation , France, playing against New Zealand in Paris. South Africa’s rugby team, the Springboks, will face Scotland on 10 September. The team is in Pool B along with Ireland, Tonga and Romania.

The Springboks World Cup squad was announced last week and comprises 19 forwards and 14 backline players. The Boks will take on Wales in a World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff on Saturday.

In a message of support for the World Cup, South Africa’s food manufacturer, Eskort, put out a billboard and it has set tongues wagging.

Eskort put up a billboard in Jhb supporting our Springboks ,but they really went and printed Springbox ??😕🤣🤣 Who’s mistake is this ?? #Springbox pic.twitter.com/onp49b9jtl — Alexandria. (@Lexsayy) August 15, 2023

Wait, have y'all seen the big billboard by our beloved Eskort? please balance me here isn't supposed to be SpringBoks and not #Springbox 🤔🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/r1Qj0Do8pd — GOD'S PROMISE💫 (@LeeMpaki) August 15, 2023

Have you guys seen the Eskort Billboard? Why does it say #Springbox instead of SpringBoks? 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/Wv2NpUmRPv — Gudani Fidel Tshamano (@Gudaniii_) August 15, 2023

And a couple of hours later, Eskort sent out a message on X:

We wanted to celebrate greatness. So, we put together a little gesture of support. pic.twitter.com/mIiywDodVY — Eskort Food (@EskortFood) August 15, 2023