GNU will implode: Hlophe

Expect no petty politics but rest assured the Executive will be held accountable. And do not expect the MK Party to join the proposed Government of National Unity (GNU). Those are the views of uMkhonto weSizwe’s Parliamentary leader, Dr John Hlophe.

A day of reckoning for MK leaders, as they finally came to the party to be sworn in as Members of Parliament. While the party still intends to challenge the election results, its 58 MPs are preparing to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

“There are parties that are participating in the government of national unity which have made it clear that they don’t want to work with the MK Party. That is regrettable but the feeling is mutual. We also don’t want to work with those parties which do not represent. We only want to work with progressive forces in this country. I have in mind the EFF; I have in mind the ATM and other progressive parties. Parties with a history of standing for poor people. The ANC with respect is no longer a party for poor people,” says Hlophe.

Hlophe predicts that the Government of National Unity will implode as he labels it a Government of National Convenience. And he has not ruled out supporting an urgent motion by the EFF to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala matter.

“If the party resolves that let us support it, we will not hesitate. Should the party say no let us not do it, but I can say here President Ramaphosa is getting away with murder.”

Hlophe says he is still fighting his impeachment by Parliament.

“I still hope that I will win the case because there are benefits. Remember, I wasn’t paid anything by the government. Even my salary I was just fired and treated like a dog. I mean I was fired on the 6th; I received the letter of impeachment; it was dated 6th of March 2024, and the salary was stopped. I was not even paid for that week; I was not paid for my leave which was accrued to me and I’ve been on the bench for 29 years. When you look at the judge’s act, I am entitled to be paid.”

He is unfazed about the markets and business sentiment over the MK Party’s proposal on constitutional amendments on land expropriation.

“It doesn’t mean we must abandon our cause because we want to please the west. We are not here about pleasing anyone. We are here as the MK Party first and foremost about rendering a service, service delivery to the people of this country. It’s not about pleasing the West, it’s not about pleasing the East, it’s not about pleasing anyone. It’s about what we think it’s good for us as a party but also good for us as South Africa first and foremost.”

The MK Party says South Africans should expect no petty politics from it but they can rest assured that the Executive will be held accountable.