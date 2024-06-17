GNU formation has diluted DA’s strength: Analyst

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Political Analyst, Khanyi Magubane says the formation of the Government of National Unity (GNU) between the ANC and the DA has diluted the strength of the DA as an opposition party.

The party has dedicated many years to dethroning the ANC and holding the party accountable by exposing corruption within the party.

Magubane says this new partnership will see a loss of support for the DA.

“One of the biggest impacts that this GNU is going to have for the DA is that it’s going to dilute and diffuse a lot of the issues that they wanted to hold the ANC accountable for, starting with the issue of Phala Phala, which we know that the DA was leading in terms of wanting to see President Cyril Ramaphosa being held to book. And so, now they have to move on those positions because they need to play nice with their new bandmates. But the truth is that that’s what made the DA a strong opposition party and now they’re going to be gagged and muted.”

MK Party and the role of the Progressive Alliance: Khanyi Magubane