‘GNU deal does not bode well for smaller parties on closer look’

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inauguration speech did a good job of justifying the Government of National Unity (GNU). That’s according to Political analyst Thobani Zikalala. But on closer inspection, Zikalala says, the agreement may not be all rosy for smaller parties.

Ramaphosa was inaugurated today for his second term.

He’s now expected to announce his cabinet, which is expected to include ministers selected from other parties who are part of the GNU.

“Those who wrote the speech on his behalf – the speech he delivered – I think they did a good job in trying to justify, and of course, chart a way forward for the Government of National Unity,” says Zikalala.

He says the GNU does not bode well for smaller parties who are party to that agreement.

“Without any interrogation of the Government of National Unity, you would be very much pleased, and be much in hope, in terms of what the future holds. But of course, if you go through the details of the Government of National Unity, and see how it is constructed, then some things start to fall apart. The recent position that was articulated by the DA, and of course reflected in the statement of intent of the Government of National Unity, I don’t think it bodes very well for the other smaller political parties which have been invited to participate.”

