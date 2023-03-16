The memorial service for jazz great, Gloria Bosman, will be held on Friday.

The family is yet to announce the final details of the time and venue.

Bosman will be laid to rest on Sunday.

The Soweto-born jazz singer and composer died on Tuesday after a short illness at the age of 50.

Family spokesperson Titi Luzipo says Bosman was an anti-gender-based violence activist who was also passionate about mentoring young artists..

“We have indeed lost a pioneer, we have lost a global icon, we have lost someone who believed in the eradication of femicide. We have lost someone who believed in women and young children. She was so prominent in making sure that there is enough music, education in schools, teaching people how to be themselves in the creative industry,” adds Luzipo.

Meanwhile, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa says the death of Bosman is a loss for the country as a whole.

Kodwa visited the Bosman family home in Pimville, Soweto, on Wednesday.

“It is indeed a sad loss not just to jazz and soul music but to the music industry as a whole. In the last few days and weeks, we have lost a lot of people in the entertainment industry. This is one person we will miss at a time when we need music to lift spirits. We will miss that voice that always lifted up the mood of the people.”

Tributes pour in for renowned jazz singer Gloria Bosman