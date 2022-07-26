Africa is surrounded by stunning seas and oceans that have sustained its people for ages. The Atlantic Ocean, the Mediterranean Sea, the Indian Ocean, and the Red Sea all flow around and over Africa.

African Union (AU) declared the years 2015-2025 as the ‘Decade of African Seas and Oceans’ aimed at fulfilling the 2050 Africa’s Integrated Maritime Strategy (AIMS).

Every year on the 25th of July, Africa commemorates Africa Day of Seas and oceans.

The ‘Decade of African Seas and Oceans’ was launched in July 2015 at the inaugural session of the Strategic Task Force on the 2050 AIM- Strategy.

Participants included a range of stakeholders including the AU Member states, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and businesses.

The oceans and seas have been a means of transport, a source of nutrition, medicine and income as well as a haven for both humans and animals to simply enjoy.

The United Nations aims to bring a better flow to such issues with its marine-focused strategy. Oceans and seas surrounding Africa face challenges including pollution and overfishing. They continue to face the effects of global warming.

38 of Africa’s 54 countries are coastal, and their ecosystems, people, animals, and businesses are all dependent on the oceans and seas.