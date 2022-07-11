The United Nations says the global population will reach 8 billion people on November 15th this year and India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country next year. That’s among the findings of the World Population Prospects 2022 Report.

The global population is growing at its slowest rate since 1950, having fallen under 1% in 2020.

The latest projections by the UN suggest the world population could grow to around 8.5 billion by 2030, 9.7 billion by 2050, and expected to peak at around 10.4 billion during the 2080s and remain at that level until 2100.

Unpacking the state of World Population 2022 report on South Africa: Morongwa Serumula

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres described the trajectory toward 8 billion people as an occasion to celebrate our diversity but also a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments.

More than half the projected increase in the global population up to 2050 will be concentrated in 8 countries, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania.