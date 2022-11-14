Results of global pilot studies on a four-day working week have shown remarkable improvements in levels of productivity and efficiency in the workplace.

Seventeen South African companies have now signed up for a six month pilot study expected to begin in January 2023, where employees will be paid 100% of their salaries for 80% of hours worked.

Six pilots studies are underway across the world, reducing the weekly working hours from 40 to 32. The hope is that happier, healthier employees will increase productivity in the corporate world.

Director of the 4-Day Week South Africa, Karen Louw says this new model will solve unemployment, making life easier for single parents, and contribute to reducing climate change.

“What we seeing in the global results across the world is not only are organizations improving efficiency, but they are also seeing improvements in staff engagements, wellbeing, stress and burnout, reduced absenteeism and overall improvement. If SA becomes focused on outcomes and efficiency rather than remaining obsessed with time, you start having a healthy conversation about what you producing in a meaningful and valued way as an employee,” says Louw.

Great to have a group of South African companies joining our upcoming #4dayweek trial, all thanks to the hard work of @4dayweeksa in promoting the concept of the 4-day week in Africa. https://t.co/XISeKTh9UN — Alex Soojung-Kim Pang (@askpang) November 2, 2022

South Africans from the corporate world have expressed mixed views. Some say having more time with their families will give them a more fulfilled life while others remain concerned about not meeting deadlines .