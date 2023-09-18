President Cyril Ramaphosa says if the world secures the health of every woman, child and adolescent, this will fundamentally improve the health and well-being of all humanity.

He was speaking in New York, at the high-level Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health event.

President Ramaphosa is taking part in the annual United Nations General Assembly and says 95% of these deaths are in low and middle income countries.

“We will lift millions of people out of poverty and advance the cause of human progress. we will help close the gap between women and men. women, children and adolescents continue to face escalating challenges to their health and well being. almost 800 women still die everyday from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth.”