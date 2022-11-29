President Cyril Ramaphosa has emphasized the country’s prospects to attract foreign investments, saying South Africa has the potential to produce green hydrogen.

Ramaphosa was delivering the keynote address at the inaugural South Africa’s Green Hydrogen Summit in Cape Town:

He says the global demand for green hydrogen-based products is rising significantly, which is likely to lead to job creation.

“South Africa has existing and future potential to produce green hydrogen. It is estimated that South Africa has the potential to produce six to 13 million tons of green hydrogen and derivatives a year by 2050. In this regard and many other regards, it is an investment destination of choice. I say it is a must destination for investment. That is where it is.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa officially opening Inaugural SA Green Hydrogen Summit:

Authorities from the Western and Northern Cape have committed to collaborate with Namibia in a bid to create a green hydrogen investment corridor in the SADC region stationed at Saldanha Bay on the West Coast.

Green hydrogen involves the extraction of hydrogen from water using solar or wind energy.

CEO of Free Port Saldanha Kaashifah Beukes says the area has great potential.

“The second CSIR study, funded by the SA/EU partnership for growth did a very deep analysis of the demand potential from Saldanha and Cape Town and the ArcelorMittal team shared that they need about 104 kilotons per year. To put that into perspective, Japan in their decarbonaisation journey has said that they want 400 kilotons by 2030. One plant alone in South Africa needs 100 kilotons. So, the market is immense for South Africa.”

SABC News Reporter Atule Joka updates from the summit:

The summit showcases the country’s offering as a large-scale, low cost, world-class green hydrogen production hub and total value chain investment destination.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says, “This corridor is an opportunity for Namibia, Northern Cape and Western Cape but we have to make sure that they are all pulled together. In this province it’s not only about getting the energy part. If we can’t get it right by 2030, we start losing agricultural market share in our core market.”