Global companies that make baby formula are bringing products into the United States after the country’s health regulator relaxed its import policy to address a nationwide shortage partly triggered by Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT.N) manufacturing plant in Michigan recalling some products in February.

Importers include Neocate maker Danone SA (DANO.PA), while New Zealand’s dairy giants Fonterra (FCG.NZ) and a2 Milk (ATM.NZ) have submitted applications to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for supplying baby formula to the United States.

Once the products arrive in the country and receive a sign-off from the FDA, the manufacturers will distribute them through their existing supply chains and cater to unfulfilled orders, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said.

Abbott said on June 4 that it had reopened its baby formula production plant at Sturgis, Michigan.

Here’s a list of companies that are bringing in baby formula to the U.S. market in the wake of the crisis:

Date of announcement Manufacturer Major imports May 27 Bubs Australia Ltd (BUB.AX) Plans to ship at least 1.25 million cans of several varieties of its formula June 17 Danone SA (DANO.PA) FDA says about 750,000 cans of Aptamil First Infant Milk Stage 1 formula are expected to be shipped to the U.S. in July May 26 Danone SA (DANO.PA) Has doubled shipments of its formula, with about 500,000 additional cans to be sent to the U.S. June 3 Nestle SA (NESN.S) U.S. FDA says about 1.3 million cans of Nestle’s Gerber Good Start Gentle from Mexico to be available from the beginning of July through October. June 2 Nestle SA (NESN.S) U.S. FDA says 249,500 cans from Germany of Nestle’s NAN Supreme Pro 1 and NAN Supreme Pro 2 baby formula to be available in June and July. May 25 Nestle SA (NESN.S) 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula delivered in Virginia May 22 Nestle SA (NESN.S) Has been flying supplies from the Netherlands and Switzerland and delivered 132 pallets of its Health Science Alfamino and Alfamino Jr infant formulas. May 24 Kendal Nutricare About 2 million cans of infant formula expected to reach U.S. store shelves from the UK, beginning June, with 40,000 cans in stock for immediate dispatch June 15 Reckitt Benckiser (RKT.L) U.S. FDA says 4.5 million pounds of base powder for Reckitt subsidiary Mead Johnson’s general infant formula Enfamil Stage 1 will begin shipping in June through November