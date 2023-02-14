Eight men convicted on charges of murder and attempted murder relating to the killing of nine tenants of the Glebelands hostel in Durban, are expected to be sentenced on Thursday.

On Monday, the High Court in Pietermaritzburg heard arguments in mitigation of sentence. The men known as the ‘Glebelands Eight’ were found guilty on various charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder between August 2014 and March 2016.

During the trial, the court heard that the men conspired to kill tenants, who threatened their control of the hostel.

Advocate Dianne Franklin who is part of the legal team representing the accused, asked the court to be lenient in sentencing her clients.

Franklin says, “The accused have been waiting for five years for the finalisation of this trial, they have not disrupted proceedings nor interfered with witnesses. My Lord, I have submitted that for some of the accused the prescribed minimum sentence of five years would be sufficient in respect of these counts and should run concurrently.”

However, State Prosecutor Dorian Paver argued for a long sentence.

Paver says, “I would urge the court to consider a sentence which is reflective of the gravity of this case. My Lord has to be guided by the seriousness of the crime, the interests of society. I submit that the minimum sentence of five years is insufficient to provide an adequate punishment.”

