Multi-national pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline has temporarily shut down production at its factory in Epping in Cape Town. This after a number of staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Workers have put the number of positive tests at just over 70 staff members. But the company has not confirmed the figure.

Workers say the first positive case was identified on the 7th of April. And 17 people out of 60 on the shift were identified to have had contact with the first case.

But four days later, more were called out to take the test while being instructed to continue to come to work. One of the workers, who wants to remain anonymous, says 10 days after the first positive case, workers who had tested were given their positive results while still at work.

“The site leader did an announcement on Monday updating the site that there have been 73 confirmed cases and that they are in support of those people that have tested positive. That is one thing that is making us angry because we are sitting at home with our families. Our families now have to take full responsibility for us. Nobody has called us to sympathise from GSK. Some of us stay in shacks, we are sharing with neighbours. The stigma is at another level, I don’t want to talk about it.”

‘Flouting safety measures’

The South African Communist Party (SACP) in the Western Cape has accused the management of Glaxo Smith Kline of flouting safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

SACP Provincial Secretary Benson Ngqentsu says they’ve contacted the Labour department on the matter.

“Despite the fact that one of the employees on April 7 tested positive, the production continued as if nothing happened. Between Sunday and Monday numbers increased to 40 and the company continued with its operations as if nothing happened.”

“It is then that the communist party stepped in to call the department of Labour and they intervened, and just before they came we were made to understand that now the numbers were 73.”

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the number of coronavirus cases in the country has increased to 3 465. That’s a 5% increase over the previous figures and is consistent with previous rates of increase.

At least 58 people have died from COVID 19.

Minister Zweli Mkhize gives update of latest COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday:

