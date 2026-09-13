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Gladbach sack coach Polanski after losing Bundesliga start

  • Coach Eugen Polanski
  • Image Credits :
  • Borussia Mönchengladbach (Facebook)
Reuters

Borussia Moenchengladbach have fired coach Eugen Polanski after his team suffered a losing start to the Bundesliga season with three defeats from three matches, the German club said on Sunday.

They announced Polanski’s departure a day after Saturday’s 5-0 collapse to Freiburg that kept the Foals anchored in last place.

Polanski, a former longtime youth and senior Gladbach player, took over in September 2025.

“Despite a good pre-season and some encouraging signs, the team hasn’t been able to get the results we were looking for in the Bundesliga. Our recent performances ultimately led us to the conclusion that a change was needed and we have therefore relieved Eugen of his duties with immediate effect,” said Gladbach Head of Sports Rouven Schroeder in a statement.

Gladbach lost their season opener against RB Leipzig 3-0 before conceding three second-half goals to lose 4-3 to promoted Elversberg a week later.

Former Mainz 05 coach Jan-Moritz Lichte will take charge of the team on an interim basis.

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