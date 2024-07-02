Giyani Municipal offices on fire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Greater Giyani Municipality offices in Limpopo are on fire.

Municipal spokesperson Steven Mabunda says firefighters are at the scene extinguishing the blaze.

Mabunda says no injuries have been reported.

“We confirm that a section of the municipal building caught fire this morning. As we speak now firefighters are on the ground to fight off the fire.”

“The fire is under control, however, we are not able to speculate what the cause is, but we believe that investigations into that to determine the cause will ensue immediately after everything has been settled down,” adds Mabunda.