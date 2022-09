The Giyani Municipal Manager, Mkhacani Chauke, has been suspended at a special sitting of the council in Limpopo, following allegations of financial misconduct.

Chauke is accused of having irregularly authorised payment of millions of rand to a service provider without following procedures.

Municipal spokesperson Steven Mabunda has confirmed the suspension. He says Chauke is being investigated.

Chauke’s contract as municipal manager was set to expire in two months.