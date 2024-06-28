Giyani faces acute water shortages

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Thousands of Giyani residents in Limpopo continue to experience acute water shortages.

This as another deadline to complete the multi-billion rand water bulk water project has been missed by the water authorities.

The authorities had promised that the project would be complete by May this year.

Previously, several deadlines were also missed.

More than 55 villages are still without adequate water.

Residents Rufus Maponya and Kokie Zitha say they are forced to share water from dams and fountains with animals.

“We don’t have water here in our village. We are now forced to buy water with R2. We don’t have water, we drink water with animals at the dam. We want the government that we voted for to help us to get water,” say the residents.

Meanwhile, water authority, Mopani district municipality spokesperson Odas Ngobeni, has promised that the whole water reticulation system will be completed by July this year.

“We have appointed around 37 contractors all at different times. There are contractors that were appointed in July. They are expected to complete their work this July, but there are those who were appointed earlier and they have already completed… The only outstanding work is to ensure that the reticulation is connected to the bulk,” says Ngobeni.

VIDEO | The related story from two months ago reports on the Giyani residents being hopeful about the water project: